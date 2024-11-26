Four dead, one injured in Samut Prakan shooting
published : 26 Nov 2024 at 11:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Sutthiwit Chayutworakan
Four people died and a girl was severely wounded when a man opened fire at a neighbouring family and then took his own life in Samut Prakan.
The incident happened at a house behind the Samutprakan Crocodile Farm and Zoo at about 9pm on Monday.
At the house, a 69-year-old woman was killed with bullet wounds in her back, waist, shoulder and chest. Her 43-year-old daughter was found dead with bullet wounds in her armpit and abdomen.
A 45-year-old man – an ex-husband of the 69-year-old – was shot in his chest, back, side, arm and leg and died instantly. Their seven-year-old daughter sustained bullet wounds in her arms, chest and back and is in hospital.
Pisit Lamplee, 63, then shot himself in the temple and died at hospital.
The gunman’s 43-year-old son said that both families had been close neighbours and his father had just had a dispute with the woman. He did not know the nature of their disagreement.
Police said woman had borrowed 80,000 baht from the gunman recently and the two had argued because she then lent the money to other people.
