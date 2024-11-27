Monks investigated for keeping 73 corpses, 600 crocodiles
published : 27 Nov 2024 at 07:59
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Officials are investigating monks supervising two connected Buddhist places in the northern province of Phichit, where 73 corpses were stored without permission.
The investigation concerned Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery in Pho Thale district, where 41 human bodies were found last week.
The probe also covered another 32 bodies found at Wat Pa Sivilai in Bang Mun Nak district on Monday.
Police questioned Phra Ajarn Saifon Pannathito, chief of Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery. The monk had earlier stayed at Wat Pa Sivilai and later had his followers supervise the temple.
Monks told officials that the bodies were used as aids for meditation at both places.
The bodies were buried in the compounds of both places. The abbot of Wat Pa Sivilai told officials that most of the bodies were late followers and their relatives, and they had given consent for monks to keep their bodies there.
Officials would determine if the human bodies at both places violated any laws.
Local authorities were examining the bodies to identify them. They temporarily closed both locations pending investigation. At Pa Nakhon Chaibovorn monastery, there is also a big den of about 600 crocodiles.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- aid: an object, a machine, a sign, etc. that you use to help you do something - สิ่งช่วย
- buried (verb): covered completely by something - ฝัง
- compound: an area enclosed by a fence or wall, usually in which people work or live - บริเวณ
- consent: permission to do something - การยอมให้ทำ, การอนุญาต
- corpse: a dead body - ศพ
- follower: supporter, disciple - ผู้ติดตาม
- investigate: to try to find out the facts about something in order to learn the truth about it - ตรวจสอบหาความจริง
- investigation: the process of trying to find out all the details or facts about something - การสอบสวน
- late: dead - ที่ล่วงลับไปแล้ว
- meditation: the practice of thinking deeply in silence, especially for religious reasons or in order to make your mind calm - การทำสมาธิ, วิปัสสนา
- monastery: a building or series of buildings in which monks live, worship and work together - วัด, ที่อยู่อาศัยของพร
- probe: an investigation - การสอบสวน
- supervise: to be in charge of an activity and to check that everything is being done correctly - ดูแล ควบคุม
- violate: to do something that is against a law, rule or agreement - ฝ่าฝืน, ละเมิด