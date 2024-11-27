Thai actress wins best performance at 2024 Emmy Awards

Aokbab poses with her award for Best Performance by an Actress at the International Emmy Award 2024, held in New York City on Monday. (Photo: screenshot from Aokbab's Instagram)

Thai actress Chutimon “Aokbab” Chuengcharoensukying has won a Best Performance award for her leading role in “Hunger” at the 52nd International Emmy Awards 2024, held in New York City on Monday.

The film "Hunger" was released by Netflix Thailand. The story features a talented young street food cook named Aoy, played by Aokbab, who runs her family’s small restaurant and pushes herself to the limit after accepting an invitation to train under a famous and ruthless chef.

After its release in April 2023, the original Thai film was ranked among the top ten most-watched international films worldwide.

The 28-year-old actress was nominated for Best Performance by an Actress along with three others.

“Being nominated for the award is like a dream to me,” she wrote on her Instagram account when the nominees were announced.

Her victory marks the first time a Thai actress has won the award.

Aokbab is also a well-known model who made her cinematic debut in the film “Bad Genius” in 2017.