Three shot dead in northeastern Thailand
published : 27 Nov 2024 at 11:37
writer: Gary Boyle
A man, 57, shot dead three people in the northeastern province Nong Bua Lamphu on Wednesday morning.
The shooting spree happened in tambon Non Muang at about 6.30am.
CCTV footage showed the gunman, dressed in black, walking towards another man who was sweeping the roadside.
The gunman drew a pistol from his jacket pocket, waited for a tractor to pass him and crossed the road.
The gunman stopped close to the victim and shot him in the head at point-blank range.
After the victim fell to the ground, the gunman fired more shots at him before walking back across the road.
He then ran towards a woman who sat on a bench nearby. Having heard the gunshots, she ran for her life and managed to escape.
The gunman then shot two more people, a man and a woman. According to local media, the suspect was identified as Mr Samart. He fled the scene on a blue motorcycle.
Police are trying to find him.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- bench: a long seat for two or more people, usually made of wood - กระดานนั่ง, ม้านั่ง
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- pistol: a small gun that you hold in one hand - ปืนพก,ปืนสั้น
- point-blank (adj): fired/kicked while touching or very close to the person or thing aimed at - ซึ่งยิงในระยะใกล้, ซึ่งเป็นระยะเผาขน
- spree (noun): a period of time when you do a lot of some activity -- good, such as eating or shopping or bad, such as killing -
- sweep: to clean a room, surface, etc. using a broom - กวาด
- tractor (noun): a farm vehicle - แทรกเตอร์, รถแทรกเตอร์, รถไถ
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย