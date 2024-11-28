Swedish tourist loses B42,000 to Pattaya thief

Lars Reikwike informs Pattaya police of a theft on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A Swedish tourist told police that a thief stole about 42,000 baht worth of valuables from him early Wednesday morning in Pattaya.

Lars Reikwike, 65, told police that at about 3.30am on Wednesday in front of Pattaya City 8 School a man approached him there and stole his gold ring worth about 40,000 baht and 2,000 baht in cash.

A 50-year-old taxi motorcyclist, Winai, said the Swedish man, who appeared drunk, was on a roadside waiting for a taxi when the suspect, who he said appeared to be transgender, approached the foreigner.

Mr Winai said he rushed to separate them to try to prevent a crime. Later, he said, he learned about the theft but the suspect had left before police arrived.

The motorcyclist said the suspect was often in the area.