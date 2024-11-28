Swedish tourist loses B42,000 to Pattaya thief
published : 28 Nov 2024 at 07:57
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A Swedish tourist told police that a thief stole about 42,000 baht worth of valuables from him early Wednesday morning in Pattaya.
Lars Reikwike, 65, told police that at about 3.30am on Wednesday in front of Pattaya City 8 School a man approached him there and stole his gold ring worth about 40,000 baht and 2,000 baht in cash.
A 50-year-old taxi motorcyclist, Winai, said the Swedish man, who appeared drunk, was on a roadside waiting for a taxi when the suspect, who he said appeared to be transgender, approached the foreigner.
Mr Winai said he rushed to separate them to try to prevent a crime. Later, he said, he learned about the theft but the suspect had left before police arrived.
The motorcyclist said the suspect was often in the area.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- approach: to move closer to someone or something - เข้าใกล้
- crime: an illegal activity or action - อาชญากรรม
- prevent (verb): to stop somebody from doing something; to stop something from happening - ขัดขวาง, ป้องกัน, กัน, กีดขวาง
- stole (past of steal): moved somewhere quietly and secretly - ค่อยๆ เคลื่อนเข้าใกล้, ค่อยๆ แอบเข้าใกล้
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย
- theft (noun): (the act of) dishonestly taking something which belongs to someone else and keeping it - การลักขโมย
- transgender: an umbrella term for people whose gender identity and/or gender expression differs from what is typically associated with the sex they were assigned at birth - คนข้ามเพศ, คนที่แสดงออก หรือแต่งกาย หรือผ่านการผ่าตัดเพื่อเปลี่ยนเป็นเพศตรงข้าม
- Keywords
- Pattaya
- crime
- thief
- theft.thailand