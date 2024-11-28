Facial recognition for all flight passengers starts December
published : 28 Nov 2024 at 13:56
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Facial recognition services at six major airports will be expanded to include passengers on international flights starting Dec 1, according to Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT).
The biometrics-based facial recognition service will cover travellers on international flights at Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang, Hat Yai, Phuket and Suvarnabhumi airports. It is expected to reduce the time registered travellers spend at each checkpoint from three minutes to one minute.
To use the automated biometric identification system, travellers must register and have their faces scanned. Registration can be completed with airline staff at traditional check-in counters or via Common Use Self Service (CUSS) check-in counters.
Following registration, travellers can drop off their luggage at Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD) machines without needing to show their boarding passes or passports.
AOT said that stored biometric data will be erased 48 hours after registration in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act.
The facial recognition service was initially launched for passengers of domestic flights on Nov 1.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- automated (adj): done by machines or equipment instead of people - ปฏิบัติการหรือควบคุมโดยขบวนการอัตโนมัติ
- biometric (adj): using some unique part of a person's "biology" or body to identify them, such as a scan of the retina of their eye which is unique - สถิติชีวภาพ
- checkpoint: a place where people are stopped and questioned and vehicles are examined, especially at a border between two countries - ด่านตรวจ
- compliance: the practice of obeying a law, rule, or request - การยอมทำตาม
- facial recognition (noun): a computer application capable of identifying or verifying a person from a digital image or a video frame -
- luggage (noun): baggage; all the cases and bags that you take with you when you travel - กระเป๋าเดินทาง
- register: to put your name and other information on an official list in order to be allowed to do something, e.g., vote, study, stay in a hotel etc - ลงทะเบียน
- scanned: when text or photo is read into computer by machine quickly passing over it -