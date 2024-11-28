Facial recognition for all flight passengers starts December

A traveller registers for the automated biometric identification service at Suvarnabhumi airport in October 2024. (File photo)

Facial recognition services at six major airports will be expanded to include passengers on international flights starting Dec 1, according to Airports of Thailand Plc (AOT).

The biometrics-based facial recognition service will cover travellers on international flights at Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Don Mueang, Hat Yai, Phuket and Suvarnabhumi airports. It is expected to reduce the time registered travellers spend at each checkpoint from three minutes to one minute.

To use the automated biometric identification system, travellers must register and have their faces scanned. Registration can be completed with airline staff at traditional check-in counters or via Common Use Self Service (CUSS) check-in counters.

Following registration, travellers can drop off their luggage at Common Use Bag Drop (CUBD) machines without needing to show their boarding passes or passports.

AOT said that stored biometric data will be erased 48 hours after registration in compliance with the Personal Data Protection Act.

The facial recognition service was initially launched for passengers of domestic flights on Nov 1.