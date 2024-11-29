Gunman surrenders a day after Isan triple killing

Samart Thipakbanjot speaks to reporters at the Sri Bun Ruang police station in Nong Bua Lam Phu province on Thursday. (Screenshot from Mangkorn Sribunruang Rescue Foundation Facebook page)

The 58-year-old gunman who shot three people to death in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu surrendered to police on Thursday, a day after the killings.

Samart Thipakbanjot walked down from Phu Krachom mountain in Na Klang district to turn himself in to police late Thursday morning.

The suspect surrendered after expressing regret for the crime, police said.

After the killings on Wednesday, Mr Samart hid on the mountain overnight before he decided to turn himself in late Thursday morning.

He also said that financial issues and personal conflicts were the motive for the killings.

At 6am on Wednesday, Mr Samart killed Preecha Piamai, 54, and his daughter Wachinee, 28, at their house in Sri Bun Ruang district. It was reported that Mr Samart was a creditor of Preecha and held the latter’s ATM card.

Preecha had complained earlier to police that Mr Samart had stolen his 10,000-baht handout recently transferred from the government. Police had called them in for mediation talks on Wednesday but the shootings happened first.

Shortly after the first two killings, Mr Samart shot dead Thaworn Waetthaisong, 68, who was sweeping a road near the Ban Fai Hin intersection. The shooting was captured on CCTV.

It was reported that the victim, a village defence volunteer, had earlier arrested the gunman for theft.