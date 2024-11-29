Gunman surrenders a day after Isan triple killing
published : 29 Nov 2024 at 07:07
writer: Gary Boyle
The 58-year-old gunman who shot three people to death in the northeastern province of Nong Bua Lam Phu surrendered to police on Thursday, a day after the killings.
Samart Thipakbanjot walked down from Phu Krachom mountain in Na Klang district to turn himself in to police late Thursday morning.
The suspect surrendered after expressing regret for the crime, police said.
After the killings on Wednesday, Mr Samart hid on the mountain overnight before he decided to turn himself in late Thursday morning.
He also said that financial issues and personal conflicts were the motive for the killings.
At 6am on Wednesday, Mr Samart killed Preecha Piamai, 54, and his daughter Wachinee, 28, at their house in Sri Bun Ruang district. It was reported that Mr Samart was a creditor of Preecha and held the latter’s ATM card.
Preecha had complained earlier to police that Mr Samart had stolen his 10,000-baht handout recently transferred from the government. Police had called them in for mediation talks on Wednesday but the shootings happened first.
Shortly after the first two killings, Mr Samart shot dead Thaworn Waetthaisong, 68, who was sweeping a road near the Ban Fai Hin intersection. The shooting was captured on CCTV.
It was reported that the victim, a village defence volunteer, had earlier arrested the gunman for theft.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- conflict: an angry disagreement between people or groups - ความขัดแย้ง
- creditor: someone to whom money is owed - เจ้าหนี้
- defence: protecting somebody/something from attack - การป้องกัน, การต้าน, การ พิทักษ์
- financial: involving money - เกี่ยวกับเงิน, ทางการเงิน
- handout: an amount of money or goods giving to people who need them - การให้ทาน
- latter: used for referring to the second of two people, things, or groups that have just been mentioned - อันหลัง,ครึ่งหลัง,ส่วนที่สอง
- mediation: trying to end a disagreement between two people or groups - การไกล่เกลี่ย
- motive: a reason for doing something - แรงจูงใจ
- regret: a feeling of sadness about something sad or wrong or about a mistake that you have made, and a wish that it could have been different and better - ความโทมนัส,ความเสียใจ,ความเศร้าโศก
- surrender: to give yourself up - ยอมจำนน
- sweep: to clean a room, surface, etc. using a broom - กวาด
- turn himself in: when a person wanted by the police goes to the police to be arrested -
