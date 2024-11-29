Severe flooding continues in South

A man looks at the flooded Road 43 in Nong Chik district of Pattani on Thursday. The road serves as a main link between Songkhla and other southernmost provinces. (Photo: Pattani Public Relations Office's Facebook)

More than 130,000 households in seven southern provinces have been hit by floods following rains that are forecast to continue in many areas until Dec 3.

Heavy rain continues to pound all southern provinces along the Gulf of Thailand, and many train services have been suspended due to flooded tracks between Pattani and Yala.

The weather office issued another warning on Thursday about downpours until Sunday in eight provinces: Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

Water levels in key southern rivers are forecast to rise significantly in the coming days, overflowing the banks and surging by 1.5 to 2 metres.

The rainfall in vast areas of the South has been substantial, with Narathiwat recording the highest rainfall over the past seven days, totalling 1,100 millimetres.

On Tuesday alone, the province recorded 502mm of rain, followed by Pattani at 492mm and Yala at 405mm. Local officials in Yala said the floods were the worst in three decades.

Rainfall, however, is predicted to ease toward Dec 4. After that, water levels in flooded areas are set to gradually recede.