Four dead in crane collapse on Rama II Road
published : 29 Nov 2024 at 10:16
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A crane and concrete segments collapsed on Rama II Road early Monday morning, resulting in four deaths and 10 injuries.
The collapse happened on the outbound side of Rama II Road at a construction site of the elevated M82 inter-city motorway at 4.13am.
According to initial reports, four construction workers died and ten others were injured.
A foreman said that many workers fell when the concrete segments collapsed. A total of twenty-five workers were rescued from the site.
Samut Sakhon's governor urged motorists to take detours because of heavy traffic congestion in the area.
The expressway lanes of Rama II Road were fully closed, while some frontage lanes remained open on both sides.
Highway police advised motorists to use Phet Kasem and Borommaratchachonnani roads as alternatives.
Three mobile cranes were sent to the scene to remove debris, with their arrival expected at 1pm.
Rama II Road is a main highway to the South but motorists have expressed concern about safety.
In July 2022, a U-turn bridge beam fell in Samut Sakhon. In May last year a concrete slab fell, killing a worker. In January a crane basket fell, killing one construction worker and injuring another, and in April this year a section of scaffolding collapsed onto the road.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- beam: a long thick piece of metal, concrete, wood, etc. especially used to support weight in a building or other structure - คานรับน้ำหนัก
- collapse: to fall down suddenly - พังลงมา ล้ม, พังครืน
- concrete: a hard substance used in building made by mixing cement, sand, small stones, and water - คอนกรีต
- congestion: a situation in which a place is crowded with people or vehicles - แน่นขนัดไปด้วยรถหรือคน
- crane: a tall machine used for lifting or moving heavy objects and building tall buildings - ปั้นจั่นยกของหนัก
- debris: broken pieces that are left when something large has been destroyed - เศษ ซากปรักหักพัง ซากสิ่งของที่ถูกทำลาย
- detour: a road or route that is used when the usual one is closed - เส้นทางอ้อม
- elevated: raised above the ground, or higher than the surrounding area - ซึ่งอยู่ในระดับที่สูงกว่าสิ่งอื่น
- foreman/woman: a person who acts as the leader of a jury in court - หัวหน้าคณะลูกขุน
- frontage road (noun): service road; a side road that runs parallel to a main road, that you use to reach houses, shops/stores, etc. - ทางขนาน
- outbound (adj): travelling towards a particular point, particularly away from a city, country, etc. - ขาออก (opposite of inbound ขาเข้า)
- scaffolding: a structure of metal poles and wooden boards put against a building for workers to stand on when they want to reach the higher parts of the building - นั่งร้าน
- segment (noun): a part of something - ส่วน, ตอน
- slab: a large flat piece of something or a large flat surface - แผ่นหนา