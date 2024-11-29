Four dead in crane collapse on Rama II Road

The launching gantry crane and precast concrete segments collapsed on Rama II Road in Samut Sakhon province early Friday morning. (Photo: Samut Sakhon branch of the Government Public Relations Department)

A crane and concrete segments collapsed on Rama II Road early Monday morning, resulting in four deaths and 10 injuries.

The collapse happened on the outbound side of Rama II Road at a construction site of the elevated M82 inter-city motorway at 4.13am.

According to initial reports, four construction workers died and ten others were injured.

A foreman said that many workers fell when the concrete segments collapsed. A total of twenty-five workers were rescued from the site.

Samut Sakhon's governor urged motorists to take detours because of heavy traffic congestion in the area.

The expressway lanes of Rama II Road were fully closed, while some frontage lanes remained open on both sides.

Highway police advised motorists to use Phet Kasem and Borommaratchachonnani roads as alternatives.

Three mobile cranes were sent to the scene to remove debris, with their arrival expected at 1pm.

Rama II Road is a main highway to the South but motorists have expressed concern about safety.

In July 2022, a U-turn bridge beam fell in Samut Sakhon. In May last year a concrete slab fell, killing a worker. In January a crane basket fell, killing one construction worker and injuring another, and in April this year a section of scaffolding collapsed onto the road.