Flood victims to get cash aid
published : 2 Dec 2024 at 06:27
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wichit Chantanusornsiri
Deputy Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said the government intends to compensate every household affected by flooding in the South with 9,000 baht.
The aid is similar to payouts made to those recently affected by floods in the North.
Local authorities are assessing the damage, both to people's houses and public utilities in areas where the water has caused damage.
Mr Anutin, also the Interior Minister, said the government has approved 70 million baht for emergency use in flooded provinces.
The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) is also coordinating with local authorities in what have been declared official disaster areas. "In principle, the payment of 9,000 baht per household should be applied to the South just as it was for those hit by floods in the North," he said.
If the measure to compensate flood victims is approved by the cabinet, the money will be transferred directly to the accounts of each affected household.
Phatsakorn Bunyalak, DDPM director-general, said heavy downpours that began on Thursday resulted in the worst flooding in the South for decades.
The flood inundated 640,581 homes in 87 districts across 10 provinces and claimed the lives of 12 people, he said. Townships were underwater and locals stranded.
Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra will visit flood victims in Songkhla and Pattani on Friday and has ordered Prommin Lertsuridej, the PM's secretary-general, to expedite assistance.
Vocabulary
- affected (verb): having received an effect or influence - ถูกผลกระทบ, มีผลต่อ
- aid: help; assistance - ความช่วยเหลือ
- assess (verb): to carefully consider a situation, person, or problem in order to make a judgment - ประเมิณ, ประเมิณสถานการณ์
- assistance: help; aid - ความช่วยเหลือ
- compensate: to pay money to someone because something bad has happened to them - ชดเชย
- declare: to announce officially - ประกาศ
- disaster: an unexpected event, such as a very bad accident, a flood or a fire, that kills a lot of people or causes a lot of damage - ภัยพิบัติ ความหายนะ
- downpour: a lot of rain in a short time - ฝนตกหนักมาก, พายุฝน
- expedite: to make something happen quickly or easily - เร่ง
- household: a group of people, often a family, who live together - ครัวเรือน
- in principle: in general terms without knowing the details or whether something is really possible - โดยหลัก
- payout: a large amount of money that is given to somebody - การจ่ายเงิน
- public utility: a company that provides gas, electricity or water for people to use - สาธารณูปโภค