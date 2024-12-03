Thailand's biggest call scam centre boss arrested near Cambodia

Demin Wen talks to police in Sa Kaeo. (Police photo)

Police on Monday arrested a Chinese man suspected of heading Thailand's largest call scam facility near the border with Cambodia.

Pol Maj Gen Montree Theskhan, commander of the Crime Suppression Division, said Demin Wen, 35, was arrested on a road leading to Cambodia in Ban Non Sao Ae village of tambon Phan Suek in Sa Kaeo’s Aranyaprathet district.

According to the commander, Mr Demin was suspected of acquiring a large number of SIM boxes, SIM cards and related equipment that were installed at many rented houses in Chiang Mai province and used to facilitate call scam centres.

Police recently raided the houses in the northern province and arrested his Thai wife who was allegedly assigned to supervise the houses. At that time, police found 642 SIM boxes, 590,000 SIM cards, 72 computers and 1,455 mobile phones.

During the previous raids, the Chinese man drove from Chiang Mai to Nakhon Sawan province where he abandoned his vehicle and caught a bus to Bangkok.

His Chinese wife Yin Xiaoying allegedly arranged for his further escape from Bangkok to Sa Kaeo which borders Cambodia.

Mr Demin told police that he did not know that his Thai wife had been arrested and he only planned to visit the Rong Kluea market in Sa Kaeo.

Police apprehended his 37-year-old Chinese wife at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday.