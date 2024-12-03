Lecturer's death spurs probe
published : 3 Dec 2024 at 13:23
writer: R May
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan
Songkhla: An investigation is underway to find out who should be held responsible for the death of Narun Nattharom.
The university lecturer was electrocuted at his home in Hat Yai district while closing his front gate in waist-high floodwater.
Officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority's (PEA) Hat Yai branch scoured the scene and discovered a copper-exposed wire near the victim's gate. It is speculated it became worn by frequent contact with the gate.
The wire was found to have only one layer of protection, which is against safety regulations. Normally, electrical wires exposed to the air should have two layers of protection, while those with one layer should be housed within protective conduits.
Other houses that are part of the housing estate were also found to have similar substandard wiring. Consequently, the PEA has cut power in the estate until all faulty wiring is replaced and warned residents to avoid handling metal objects or electrical devices in standing water to minimise electrocution risks.
The PEA is responsible for denying power distribution to any housing estates that have substandard electrical wiring.
The housing estate's developer pledged to assist the victim's family and rectify the electrical installations to meet safety standards while local authorities and the PEA are collaborating to ensure compliance and prevent future incidents.
King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang (KMITL) electrical engineering lecturer Asst Prof Dusit Suksawat suggested the death occurred when the metal gate came into contact with the damaged wire, and the electric current likely passed through the victim's body into the water, causing immediate organ failure.
Narumon Mekborisut, deputy director of the Foundation for Consumers' rights protection unit, emphasised the need for accountability, stating that both the PEA and the housing estate developer might have to bear responsibility if negligence is proven.
Authorities are conducting further investigations.
Vocabulary
- accountability: a situation where people have the right to ask you about or criticise you for something that has happened - ความน่าเชื่อถือ
- bear responsibility: deserving to be blamed for something that has happened; to be required to do something - มีความรับผิดชอบ
- compliance: the practice of obeying a law, rule, or request - การยอมทำตาม
- copper: a soft reddish-brown metal used for making electric wires, pipes and coins - ทองแดง
- current: the flow of electricity through a wire, etc - กระแสไฟฟ้า
- developer (noun): real estate developer, a person or company that builds new "real estate developments" including buildings, houses, shopping centers, etc - นักพัฒนาที่ดิน
- electrocution: dying from an electrical shock or current - การตายด้วยไฟฟ้า
- ensure: to make certain that something happens or is done - ให้การยืนยัน, รับรอง, ให้ความมั่นใจ
- faulty: not perfectly made or not working correctly - ซึ่งมีข้อผิดพลาด
- housing estate: an area containing a large number of houses or apartments built close together at the same time - หมู่บ้านจัดสรร, บ้านจัดสรร
- lecturer (noun): a teacher at a university or college - อาจารย์ผู้บรรยาย
- negligence: when you do not give enough care or attention to someone or something - ความประมาท, ความไม่เอาใจใส่
- organ: a part of the body that has a particular purpose, such as the heart or the brain - อวัยวะ
- probe: an investigation - การสอบสวน
- regulations: official rules that control the way that things are done - ระเบียบปฏิบัติ
- spur: to cause something to happen - ก่อให้เกิด
- substandard: not as good as you would normally expect, or not good enough to be accepted - ต่ำกว่ามาตราฐาน