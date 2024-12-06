Chinese driver hits multiple vehicles, killing one in Pattaya

Police and rescuers respond at the crash scene on Thepprasit Road in Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri, on Thursday night. (Photo: We Love Pattaya Facebook page)

A 39-year-old Chinese man crashed his Toyota Alphard into multiple vehicles, killing one person and injuring four others in Pattaya on Thursday night.

The incident occurred at 9.06pm on Thepprasit Road in Bang Lamung district.

Officers detained the Chinese driver, identified as Zhang Yigong, for alcohol and drug testing.

Police said the crash involved five cars, two pickup trucks and five motorcycles, with four people injured and rushed to nearby hospitals.

A 30-year-old Thai driver was found dead at the scene. Police said that security footage captured his car being hit by the Alphard, causing it to flip over.

Some roadside shops and homes were also damaged by the crash.

A witness said the speeding minivan first hit two pickup trucks and attempted to escape, hitting other vehicles along the road.

Police were investigating the cause of the accident.