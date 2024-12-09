American tourist electrocuted in Phuket
published : 9 Dec 2024 at 08:46
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
An American tourist was killed when he slipped on a wet pavement and was electrocuted by a faulty streetlight in Phuket, authorities said on Friday.
Thura Kyaw, 33, from New York, was walking with his girlfriend to a seafood restaurant in Don Jom Thao Road in Thalang district at 9.30pm on Thursday when he fell and tried to steady himself on a light pole, the New York Post reported.
The pole, which might have had a live wire, shocked the man into unconsciousness and he was rushed to a nearby hospital.
Dramatic CCTV footage showed passers-by rushing over to rescue the unconscious man. They administered CPR but could not revive him.
“I saw that the man had fallen, but his leg was still touching the pole. I tried to touch him but I was zapped myself,” a witness told Asia Pacific Press.
“I managed to remove his leg from the streetlight before calling an ambulance,” he said.
Officials from the Provincial Electricity Authority cut off power to the light pole, which carried 220 volts of electricity, to prevent another accident.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- CPR (noun): 'cardiopulmonary resuscitation’ (breathing air into the mouth of an unconscious person and pressing on their chest to keep them alive by sending air around their body) - การปั๊มหัวใจ
- dramatic: sudden, very great and often surprising - ตื่นเต้นเร้าใจ
- electrocute: to kill or injure someone with electricity - ฆ่าหรือทำร้ายด้วยกระแสไฟฟ้า
- pole: a long thin stick, or piece of wood or concrete, often used for holding or supporting something - เสา, หลัก, คาน
- revive: to come or bring something back to life, health, existence, or use - ทำให้ฟื้นชีพ
- slip: to slide a short distance by accident so that you fall or nearly fall; to slide out of position or out of your hand - ลื่นไถล
- steady (verb): to stop yourself/somebody/something from moving, shaking or falling; to stop moving, shaking or falling - ทำให้มั่นคง
- unconsciousness: in a sleeplike condition, usually from an illness or injury - หมดสติ
- wires (noun): metal in the form of thin threads - สายโลหะ
- witness: a person who sees something happen or knows about something - ผู้ที่เห็นเหตุการณ์, พยาน
- zap (verb): to destroy, kill or hit somebody/something suddenly and with force - ทำลาย, ลบทิ้ง
- Keywords
- Phuket
- electrocuted
- tourist