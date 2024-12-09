Exhausted Russian found naked in sea off Pattaya
published : 9 Dec 2024 at 11:44
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
An exhausted, naked Russian man has been rescued from the sea by a speedboat driver about six kilometres off Pattaya.
Pracharat Satsuk, 34, said he was taking about 20 foreign tourists to Koh Lan on Sunday morning.
He came across the Russian floating naked and exhausted in the sea between the Bali Hai pier and Koh Lan. He threw him a life buoy, pulled him aboard the speedboat and gave him a towel and drinking water.
“The man was exhausted. His body had wounds, possibly caused while he was in the water. Fortunately the current was not strong. He was not washed too far out. If he had been unlucky, he might have been hit by boat propellers,” Mr Pracharat said.
The Russian man told him he swam out from Pattaya on Saturday night and was headed for Koh Lan, but he could not make it, the driver said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- buoy (noun): an object that floats on top of the water to show ships and boats where it is safe and where it is dangerous -
- exhausted: extremely tired - เหน็ดเหนื่อย
- naked: not wearing any clothes - เปลือยกาย
- propeller: a device which causes a ship or aircraft to move, consisting of two or more blades which turn round at high speed - ใบพัด
- rescue: to save a person or animal from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ช่วยชีวิต
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล