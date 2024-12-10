Foreigners, Thais arrested for making porn
published : 10 Dec 2024 at 08:22
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Four foreign men and three Thais have been arrested on charges of making sex videos in Thailand that were sold worldwide.
The suspects were arrested separately in Bangkok, Chon Buri and at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday.
Police allege they were part of a gang that used Thailand as a base to produce sex content, such as travelling with Thai women by tuktuk and taking them to make sex videos at various locations.
The gang also worked with Thai sex content creators, who were famous online, police said.
The videos were sold worldwide through online channels, which could hurt Thailand's image, police added.
The four foreign suspects were British, Russian, German and Serbian.
Most of them admitted to all the charges.
A number of videos featuring minors were also found in the possession of one suspect, police said.
Learn from listening
Vocabulary
- allege: to say that something is true or that someone has done something wrong, even though this has not been proved - อ้าง, กล่าวหา
- base (noun): a place from where an activity can be planned or controlled - ฐาน, ฐานที่มั่น
- charge : an official statement accusing someone of committing a crime - ข้อกล่าวหา
- content (noun): the subject, ideas, or story that a piece of writing, radio or television programme, computer software, etc., deals with - เนื้อหา,สาระ
- creator: a person who has made or invented a particular thing - ผู้ออกแบบ, เจ้าตำรับ, ผู้ประดิษฐ์
- gang (noun): a group of criminals who work together; a group of young people who spend time together causing trouble - แก๊ง, กลุ่มโจร
- image: an opinion that people have about someone or something - ภาพลักษณ์
- minor: someone who has not reached the age where they are legally an adult - เยาวชน
- porn: pornography; books, magazines, DVDs, etc. that describe or show naked people and sexual acts in order to make people feel sexually excited, especially in a way that many other people find offensive - หนังสือ ภาพ เรื่องเขียน หนังและศิลปะที่ลามก
- pornography: books, magazines, DVDs, etc. that describe or show naked people and sexual acts in order to make people feel sexually excited, especially in a way that many other people find offensive - หนังสือ ภาพ เรื่องเขียน หนังและศิลปะที่ลามก
- suspect: a person who is thought to have committed a crime - ผู้ต้องสงสัย