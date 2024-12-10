Foreigners, Thais arrested for making porn

Police detain a suspect at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday. (Photo: supplied/ Wassayos Ngamkham)

Four foreign men and three Thais have been arrested on charges of making sex videos in Thailand that were sold worldwide.

The suspects were arrested separately in Bangkok, Chon Buri and at Suvarnabhumi airport on Sunday.

Police allege they were part of a gang that used Thailand as a base to produce sex content, such as travelling with Thai women by tuktuk and taking them to make sex videos at various locations.

The gang also worked with Thai sex content creators, who were famous online, police said.

The videos were sold worldwide through online channels, which could hurt Thailand's image, police added.

The four foreign suspects were British, Russian, German and Serbian.

Most of them admitted to all the charges.

A number of videos featuring minors were also found in the possession of one suspect, police said.