Masseuse in ‘Ping Chayada’ case asks for fairness

Singer Chayada Prao-hom.

A masseuse who was reported to have performed a neck-twisting procedure on a luk thung singer who later died has asked for fairness and a chance to tell her side of the story.

Questions remain about the death of Chayada Prao-hom, aka “Ping Chayada”, even though an autopsy has determined there was no direct link between the massage treatment she received and the factors that caused her to fall ill and die two months later.

The masseuse, who gave her name only as Aoy, expressed shock upon hearing the news of Chayada’s death. The 20-year-old singer had reportedly visited the shop in Udon Thani three times starting in early October to get help for a stiff neck.

Aoy said she was unsure if she had personally treated Chayada, as the incident occurred over two months ago. She could not remember all of her clients.

“I was so shocked when I heard that I was that masseuse,” she said. “I have a massage therapist licence. I have been a masseuse for years and I have never faced such a situation before.

“I am asking for fairness and am ready to prove the truth.”

The shop where Chayada was treated has seven licensed therapists, all of whom have completed a 150-hour training session, as the law requires.

The head of the Udon Thani public health office said on Monday that an autopsy revealed Chayada’s death was due to a blood infection, with no confirmation linking the death to the massage.

According to media reports, Chayada experienced neck, shoulder and upper back pain on Oct 5, after she visited a massage parlour.

On Nov 22, her condition escalated to severe muscle weakness and she was admitted to the intensive care unit at Udon Thani Hospital. She died from septic shock on Dec 8.

Her cremation will take place on Wednesday.