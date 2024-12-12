Drunk tourist charged with assaulting police

The Belarusian tourist fights security guards at a hotel near Karon beach in Phuket early Wednesday morning. (Photo: screenshot)

A Belarusian tourist faces charges after attacking police and security guards in Phuket while extremely drunk — and his wife and children are returning home without him.

Police were called to the area in front of a hotel near Karon beach about 3.10am on Wednesday where a foreign man was causing trouble.

On arrival they were confronted by a large foreigner wearing only a pair of underpants, later identified as Siarhei Asychuk, 39.

A video taken by a bystander showed the man drunk, running around wildly and fighting with police and security guards trying to catch him.

He was brought under control and taken to Karon police station.

Mr Asychuk was charged with disturbing the peace and assaulting police.

He had travelled to Thailand with his wife and three children and they were booked to return to home on Wednesday, police said.

Mr Asychuk's family had visited him at the police station, and they were returning to Belarus as planned.

The husband was held in custody and was due to appear in court on Thursday, police said.