Tourist killed by wild elephant in Phu Kradueng park
published : 12 Dec 2024 at 08:31
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A tourist was killed by a wild elephant in Loei's Phu Krabueng National Park on Tuesday, and officials closed some areas to visitors.
Officials said the victim, identified only as Jeeranan, 49, from Chachoengsao province, was attacked by a wild elephant while walking along a trail from her camping site to Phen Phop Mai waterfall.
Other visitors alerted park rangers to the attack about 9.47am. Park officials who went to investigate found the woman's dead body.
The area near the waterfall is famous for its red maple leaves, which are one of the highlights for visitors.
It is the first time anyone walking the trail has been attacked.
The park has now temporarily closed this track and some other trails regularly used by wild animals, to ensure the safety of visitors.
Phu Kradueng police have begun an investigation into the visitor's death.
Vocabulary
- investigation: the process of trying to find out all the details or facts about something in order to discover who or what caused it or how it happened - การสอบสวน, การตรวจสอบหาข้อเท็จจริง
- officials: people who have the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- temporarily: for a limited period of time - ชั่วคราว
- trail: a path through the countryside, often made or used for a particular purpose - ร่องรอย
- victim: someone who has been affected by a bad situation, such as a disaster, illness or an accident - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย