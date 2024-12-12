Tourist killed by wild elephant in Phu Kradueng park

Tourists watch the sunrise at Phu Kradueng National Park in Phu Kradueng district, Loei province, on Sunday. (Photo: Phu Kradueng National Park)

A tourist was killed by a wild elephant in Loei's Phu Krabueng National Park on Tuesday, and officials closed some areas to visitors.

Officials said the victim, identified only as Jeeranan, 49, from Chachoengsao province, was attacked by a wild elephant while walking along a trail from her camping site to Phen Phop Mai waterfall.

Other visitors alerted park rangers to the attack about 9.47am. Park officials who went to investigate found the woman's dead body.

The area near the waterfall is famous for its red maple leaves, which are one of the highlights for visitors.

It is the first time anyone walking the trail has been attacked.

The park has now temporarily closed this track and some other trails regularly used by wild animals, to ensure the safety of visitors.

Phu Kradueng police have begun an investigation into the visitor's death.