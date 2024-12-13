Fresh storm alert for southern Thailand
published : 13 Dec 2024 at 08:21
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan
Flooding and landslide alerts are in effect for all southern provinces near the Gulf of Thailand, with torrential rain forecast to pound the region until next Monday.
The southern office of the Meteorological Department issued a fresh warning on Thursday for eight provinces from Thursday to Monday.
The provinces at risk are Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.
The provinces were advised to be ready for another round of sudden flooding and landslides in areas near mountains, and small boats were strongly advised not to leave shore.
Weathermen said the northeasterly wind is accumulating strength over the Gulf of Thailand, and will probably develop into storms that will pound the region.
The eight provinces are still rebuilding from the worst floods in decades in late November that claimed 32 lives and affected more than 600,000 households.
Vocabulary
- accumulate: to get more and more of something over a period of time - เก็บสะสม, สะสม, สั่งสมมานาน
- decades: periods of ten years - เป็นสิบๆปี
- fresh: new; made or experienced recently - ใหม่, เมื่อเร็วๆนี้, สดๆ ร้อนๆ
- household: a group of people, often a family, who live together - ครัวเรือน
- landslide: a mass of rock and earth moving suddenly and quickly down a steep slope - แผ่นดินถล่ม
- Meteorological Department: the government department in charge of determining what the weather will be in the future - กรมอุตุนิยมวิทยา
- pound: to hit something hard many times, especially in a way that makes a lot of noise - ตำ
- shore: the land along the edge of the sea or ocean, a lake or another large area of water - ชายฝั่ง
- sudden (adj): happening quickly and unexpectedly กะทันหัน - กะทันหัน
- warning: an action or statement telling someone of a possible problem or danger - การเตือน