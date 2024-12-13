Fresh storm alert for southern Thailand

A resident carries food through flood waters in Tak Bai district in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat on Dec 5, 2024. (Photo: AFP)

Flooding and landslide alerts are in effect for all southern provinces near the Gulf of Thailand, with torrential rain forecast to pound the region until next Monday.

The southern office of the Meteorological Department issued a fresh warning on Thursday for eight provinces from Thursday to Monday.

The provinces at risk are Chumphon, Surat Thani, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Phatthalung, Songkhla, Pattani, Yala and Narathiwat.

The provinces were advised to be ready for another round of sudden flooding and landslides in areas near mountains, and small boats were strongly advised not to leave shore.

Weathermen said the northeasterly wind is accumulating strength over the Gulf of Thailand, and will probably develop into storms that will pound the region.

The eight provinces are still rebuilding from the worst floods in decades in late November that claimed 32 lives and affected more than 600,000 households.