Beggars arrested on Sukhumvit with B300,000 cash, B1m in bank account

A total of 311,300 baht in cash and a bank account containing about one million baht were seized from one Thai beggar during a police operation to crack down on beggars in Bangkok on Thursday night. She was among 12 beggars arrested. (Photo: Bangkok Protection Centre for the Destitute)

Twelve Thai and foreign beggars were arrested on Thursday night. One Thai beggar was found to be carrying more than 300,000 baht in cash and to have about one million baht in her bank account.

Police and officials went to Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road from Asok intersection to Nana area on Thursday night following complaints that there were many beggars along this route.

The officers arrested eight Thais, two Cambodians, a Lao and a Myanmar national for begging. The four foreign beggars faced an additional charge of illegal entry.

Of the beggars, one Thai woman was found to have more than 300,000 baht cash in her possession and a bank account containing about one million baht. She told authorities that she had collected the money from begging.

All were handed over to officers at Lumpini police station.