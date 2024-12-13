Beggars arrested on Sukhumvit with B300,000 cash, B1m in bank account
published : 13 Dec 2024 at 15:24
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Twelve Thai and foreign beggars were arrested on Thursday night. One Thai beggar was found to be carrying more than 300,000 baht in cash and to have about one million baht in her bank account.
Police and officials went to Bangkok’s Sukhumvit Road from Asok intersection to Nana area on Thursday night following complaints that there were many beggars along this route.
The officers arrested eight Thais, two Cambodians, a Lao and a Myanmar national for begging. The four foreign beggars faced an additional charge of illegal entry.
Of the beggars, one Thai woman was found to have more than 300,000 baht cash in her possession and a bank account containing about one million baht. She told authorities that she had collected the money from begging.
All were handed over to officers at Lumpini police station.
Vocabulary
- beggar: a person who lives by asking people for money or food - คนขอทาน
- begging (noun): getting money by asking people for money , on the side of the street, for example - การขอทาน
- complaints (noun): when people say that something is wrong or not satisfactory - การร้องเรียน
- intersection: a place where roads, lines, etc., join or cross each other - สี่แยก
- national: a citizen of a particular country - ประชาชน
- officials: people who have the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- possession: having or owning something - การครอบครอง