Hua Hin airport set to go 'international' next year

Hua Hin airport (file photo)

The Transport Ministry aims to upgrade Hua Hin Airport to be an international airport next year.

The Department of Airports (DoA) said the development plan for Hua Hin Airport consists of two major projects.

First is expanding the runway length and width to fit with an international standard of 45 metres width for larger aircraft. That will cost about 239 million baht.

The second project is to expand the road tunnel, the runway strip and the runway-end safety area.

The project will need about 300 million baht and it is under consideration for approval from the Budget Bureau.

The DoA expects the contract to be signed this month and the work will start in January next year. Work should be finished in April 2026.

Currently, Hua Hin Airport can accommodate Boeing 737 and Airbus A320 aircraft which can handle about 180 passengers.

The passenger terminal can now handle 300 passengers per hour or approximately 860,000 passengers per year.

The airport is open for domestic flights and service is offered by Thai AirAsia on the Chiang Mai–Hua Hin route on Sundays, Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays, with one flight per day.