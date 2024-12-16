Tourist rescued after 5 hours at sea off Pattaya

A Saudi woman is brought back to shore after her five-hour ordeal in the water off Pattaya early on Saturday. (Screenshot)

A Saudi Arabian woman was rescued after five hours at sea following a jet ski accident off the coast of Pattaya.

Pattaya City Sea Rescue was called early Saturday after a report that a woman had fallen from her jet ski in the bay beyond Jomtien beach.

Her husband, a 26-year-old Saudi man, was found fatigued on the beach asking for help. He was found by beachgoers who noticed him arriving in a life jacket in a state of distress.

The man told rescuers that the jet ski they were on had capsized and that he and his wife had been floating for over five hours before he decided to swim for shore.

When questioned by the police, the owner of the jet ski rental said the couple had taken the vehicle for a one-hour session. Rental staff were went looking after the couple did not return, but they were unable to find them.

The shop posted a message on Facebook seeking information about the couple and contacted authorities after learning of the man’s arrival on shore.

Rescuers found the woman about two kilometres from the coast, suffering from cold and exhaustion. She had been kept afloat by her life jacket.

The couple arrived on the shore to the cheers of locals and tourists.