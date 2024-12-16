Tourist rescued after 5 hours at sea off Pattaya
published : 16 Dec 2024 at 07:48
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A Saudi Arabian woman was rescued after five hours at sea following a jet ski accident off the coast of Pattaya.
Pattaya City Sea Rescue was called early Saturday after a report that a woman had fallen from her jet ski in the bay beyond Jomtien beach.
Her husband, a 26-year-old Saudi man, was found fatigued on the beach asking for help. He was found by beachgoers who noticed him arriving in a life jacket in a state of distress.
The man told rescuers that the jet ski they were on had capsized and that he and his wife had been floating for over five hours before he decided to swim for shore.
When questioned by the police, the owner of the jet ski rental said the couple had taken the vehicle for a one-hour session. Rental staff were went looking after the couple did not return, but they were unable to find them.
The shop posted a message on Facebook seeking information about the couple and contacted authorities after learning of the man’s arrival on shore.
Rescuers found the woman about two kilometres from the coast, suffering from cold and exhaustion. She had been kept afloat by her life jacket.
The couple arrived on the shore to the cheers of locals and tourists.
Vocabulary
- authority (noun): a person or government agency who has the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- bay: a part of the coast where the land curves in so that the sea is surrounded by land on three sides - อ่าว
- capsize: (of a boat or other object) to turn over in the water - คว่ำ, พลิกคว่ำ
- distress: a feeling that you have when you are very unhappy, worried or upset - ความกังวลใจ
- exhaustion (noun): the state of being very tired - ความเหนื่อยอ่อน, ความอ่อนเพลีย, การหมดแรง
- fatigued: very tired, both physically and mentally - เหน็ดเหนื่อย
- float: to cause to move slowly in the air or on water - ลอย
- life jacket: a jacket without sleeves, that can be filled with air, designed to help you float if you fall in water - เสื้อชูชีพ