Survey names Bangkok's most congested roads

A recent survey has identified five intersections in Bangkok which suffer from the worst traffic congestion during the morning and evening rush hours.

Dataxet, a media intelligence company and news agency, conducted a survey on social media about traffic jams at intersections from Nov 1-30.

The Asok-Phetchaburi intersection was the most congested. It is a junction where major roads — Phetchaburi Road, Asok-Montri Road and Asok-Din Daeng Road — cross each other, with multiple traffic lights along these roads, where traffic builds up to a standstill.

The intersection drew the highest number of complaints made by social media users (41.5%), according to the survey.

The Lat Phrao intersection, which is near a large shopping mall, is heavily congested all day, with the second highest number of complaints (18%), it said.

A total of 17.8% of netizens also complained about the Rama IX intersection while 15.9% were unhappy with the Sathon-Surasak intersection as both are near business districts with many office buildings and schools.

The Pratunam intersection, also located near several shopping malls, is the fifth most congested, drawing complaints from 6.1% of netizens in the survey.

The Traffic Police Division under the Metropolitan Police Bureau is in charge of traffic management in Bangkok.