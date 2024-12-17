2 men arrested over thefts on planes

Hong Kong police have arrested two men in a week for allegedly stealing cash from passengers' overhead luggage on two inbound flights from Vietnam.

The force said on Saturday that the latest arrest had taken place on Friday and involved a 61-year-old man suspected of stealing 10 million Vietnamese dong, or about 13,400 baht, in cash from another passenger on a flight from Ho Chi Minh City.

The alleged victim had discovered his overhead bag had been taken and found the cash inside was missing after recovering his luggage.

Police officers were called and they arrested the 61-year-old man after retrieving the missing cash from his luggage.

Officers also arrested a 38-year-old man on Wednesday last week for allegedly stealing US$4,500 (153,000 baht) from another passenger's overhead bag on a flight from Da Nang.

Hong Kong recorded 169 cases of in-flight thefts involving 19 million baht worth of valuables in the first 10 months of 2024.

About 70% of the thefts were on short-haul flights arriving from countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand and India.