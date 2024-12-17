Phuket airport explains misuse of Singapore photo

The picture of the wall mural showing Sino-Portuguese heritage buildings in Singapore, at Phuket International Airport. (Photo: E Jeejum Phuket Facebook page)

Phuket International Airport has explained why it used a photo of a heritage building in Singapore instead of a picture of similar historical architecture found in Phuket.

The airport's use of a picture of colourful Peranakan houses in Singapore to promote Phuket drew a storm of social media criticism. Netizens asked why the airport did not use a picture taken in Phuket.

The issue was raised on Monday by the Facebook page E Jeejum Phuket (อีจี้จุ๋ม Phuket), which showed a photo of part of the airport wallpaper, along with a message saying it was shameful to use a picture of another country.

Netizens asked if the airport did not even realise the photo was not of Phuket. One comment from an official account at Airports of Thailand said they acknowledged the issue and would inform the airport management.

The airport management said the Singaporean Sino-Portuguese building was used to imply that tourists could also find this style of architecture in Phuket.

"We apologise for causing any confusion or misunderstanding. We will proceed with fixing it,” the airport management said.