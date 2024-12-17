Phuket airport explains misuse of Singapore photo
published : 17 Dec 2024 at 14:56
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
Phuket International Airport has explained why it used a photo of a heritage building in Singapore instead of a picture of similar historical architecture found in Phuket.
The airport's use of a picture of colourful Peranakan houses in Singapore to promote Phuket drew a storm of social media criticism. Netizens asked why the airport did not use a picture taken in Phuket.
The issue was raised on Monday by the Facebook page E Jeejum Phuket (อีจี้จุ๋ม Phuket), which showed a photo of part of the airport wallpaper, along with a message saying it was shameful to use a picture of another country.
Netizens asked if the airport did not even realise the photo was not of Phuket. One comment from an official account at Airports of Thailand said they acknowledged the issue and would inform the airport management.
The airport management said the Singaporean Sino-Portuguese building was used to imply that tourists could also find this style of architecture in Phuket.
"We apologise for causing any confusion or misunderstanding. We will proceed with fixing it,” the airport management said.
Vocabulary
- acknowledge: to let someone know you have received something or the you understand what it is - รับรู็
- confusion: a feeling that you do not understand something or cannot decide what to do - ความสับสน
- criticism: comments that show that you think something is wrong or bad - การวิจารณ์
- imply: to suggest that you think something without saying it directly - บอกเป็นนัย, แสดงนัย
- misuse (noun): using something in an unsuitable way or in a way that was not intended - การใช้ในทางที่ผิด
- netizens (noun): people who use the Internet a lot - พลเมืองเครือข่ายคอมพิวเตอร์
- realise (verb): to know about - ตระหนัก รู้
- shameful: making a person feel ashamed or embarrassed about something - น่าขายหน้า, น่าละอายใจ, น่าอับอาย