Thong Lor police do squats to atone for drunken misbehaviour

Thong Lor police perform 10 squats in Bangkok on Tuesday. (Photo: Wassayos Ngamkham)

Police at Thong Lor have punished themselves by each performing 10 squats in a show of responsibility after a drunk colleague fired a gun during an argument with a bar security guard.

At 2.55am on Sunday, Bangkok police were called to soi Ekkamai 5-Thong Lor 10 where an armed, drunk man had fired a shot into the air.

There, they found the man pointing a gun at a bar security guard who was trying to reason with him.

The drunk man was later identified as Pol Sgt Maj Montri Meedetch of Thong Lor police station. A blood alcohol test returned a high reading of 136 milligrammes.

The station chief on Tuesday called a meeting of all 140 officers under him and emphasised the principles of the use of guns.

He then joined all his men in performing 10 squats as a punishment and show of responsibility for the misbehaviour of their drunk colleague.

Pol Sgt Maj Montri was discharged from duty on Monday.