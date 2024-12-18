Russian fined for Christmas lights on car
published : 18 Dec 2024 at 11:53
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A Russian driver in Pattaya was fined for 500 baht for covering his car with strings of small Christmas lights.
Traffic police spotted and stopped his colourfully lit car on Sukhumvit Road.
The 25-year-old Russian driver, who gave his name as Ivanov, said that he was unaware it was against the law. He had seen other cars in Bangkok that were similarly decorated. He just wanted to celebrate the Christmas-New Year festival.
Police said they explained the law to him and fined him 500 baht.
Festive lighting can confuse other drivers and distract them from the car’s direction indicators, according to a warning issued by the national police chief.
Illegal vehicle decorations can attract a fine of up to 2,000 baht.
Vocabulary
- celebrate: to do something enjoyable in order to show that an occasion or event is special - ฉลอง
- decorate: to make something look more attractive by putting nice things on it or in it - ประดับ, ตกแต่ง
- decoration: a thing that makes something look more attractive on special occasions - เครื่องประดับ
- distract: to take your attention away from something - ทำให้ไขว้เขว เสียสมาธิ
- festive: connected with a festival or celebration - รื่นเริง, เกี่ยวกับเทศกาล
- fine: to be required to pay an amount of money because you have broken the law - ปรับเป็นเงิน
- unaware: not understanding or realising something - ซึ่งไม่รู้ตัวมาก่อน