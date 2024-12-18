Russian fined for Christmas lights on car

The Russian driver's car, wrapped in strings of Christmas lights.(Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A Russian driver in Pattaya was fined for 500 baht for covering his car with strings of small Christmas lights.

Traffic police spotted and stopped his colourfully lit car on Sukhumvit Road.

The 25-year-old Russian driver, who gave his name as Ivanov, said that he was unaware it was against the law. He had seen other cars in Bangkok that were similarly decorated. He just wanted to celebrate the Christmas-New Year festival.

Police said they explained the law to him and fined him 500 baht.

Festive lighting can confuse other drivers and distract them from the car’s direction indicators, according to a warning issued by the national police chief.

Illegal vehicle decorations can attract a fine of up to 2,000 baht.