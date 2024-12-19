Man killed by train while filming video content

Police and rescuers at Chulalongkorn Bridge train station in Ratchaburi, where a man making a social media video was run over by a train on Wednesday morning. (Photo: Ratchaburi News Facebook page)

A 53-year-old man was killed by a train while he was filming a video for social media content on Wednesday morning.

Police from Ratchaburi station were called to Chulalongkorn Bridge train station about 8.20am. They found Wirote Aranyaket's torso lying on the track, with body parts scattered around the area.

His broken bicycle, livestreaming gear and tripod were also found at the scene.

He was hit by a train travelling from Prachuap Khiri Khan to Bangkok’s Thon Buri.

The 58-year-old train driver told police he saw a man sitting very close to the track, looking at his phone mounted on a tripod. Unable to stop, he sounded the train's whistle as a warning for him to move away. The man failed to do so in time.

The train hit the man and dragged his body 200 to 300 metres down the line and onto the bridge over the river, police said.

Wirote's wife told reporters that in the morning they had both taken their daughter to school. Her husband said he was going to make a video to post on social media before returning home.

Police found a video on Wirote's phone showing him talking into the camera near the tracks.

Wirote was an English tutor who had online pages about cycling and travelling on Facebook and TikTok.