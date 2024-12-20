Gunman on drugs kills 2 people
published : 20 Dec 2024 at 07:27
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A man fatally shot himself after killing two people in the northeastern province of Beung Kan on Thursday.
Police were called to the scene at 12.50pm and found two dead bodies in Phon Charoen district. Two others, including a rescue worker, were injured.
According to reports, the gunman appeared to be under the influence of drugs, shooting randomly, and the two victims were passers-by.
The gunman, later identified as 30-year-old Sakkarin Singto, fled the scene after the shootings. Over 30 police officers cordoned off the area, conducting a search for him.
At 1pm, Sakkarin was reported to have taken his own life in his home, where he had been hiding after firing several shots to threaten the officers.
Authorities were investigating the incident.
Vocabulary
- cordoned off: stopped from entering an area by putting something such as a rope around it - กั้นด้วยเชือกหรือเครื่องกั้น
- flee (past form: fled) (verb): to leave a place or person quickly because you are afraid of possible danger or consequences - หนี
- injured (adj): hurt in an accident, natural disaster, attack, etc. - ได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- passers-by: a person who is going past somebody - ผู้คนผ่านไปมาตามถนน
- randomly: chosen without any particular pattern — - สุ่ม
- rescue worker: a person who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- threaten: to be likely to harm or destroy something - เป็นลางร้าย
- under the influence (exp): being affected by alcohol, a drug, etc. - อยู่ในสภาพมึน
- Keywords
- gun violence
- bueng kan
- casualty