Pattaya visitor swallows traffic ticket

Pattaya police stop a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet on Saturday evening. (Photo: Chaiyot Pupattanapong)

A visitor was detained after swallowing a traffic ticket when police stopped his motorcycle Saturday evening.

The foreigner was stopped at a checkpoint in front of the Pattaya police station as he rode a motorcycle without wearing a shirt and crash helmet. He refused to present a driving licence as requested by police.

Police gave him a ticket for driving without a licence and helmet. He received the ticket, popped it in his mouth and swallowed it with a drink of water.

Police locked the front wheel of his motorcycle and tried to handcuff him but to no avail. Finally, he agreed to enter the police station for prosecution.