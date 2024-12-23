Pattaya visitor swallows traffic ticket
published : 23 Dec 2024 at 07:22
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A visitor was detained after swallowing a traffic ticket when police stopped his motorcycle Saturday evening.
The foreigner was stopped at a checkpoint in front of the Pattaya police station as he rode a motorcycle without wearing a shirt and crash helmet. He refused to present a driving licence as requested by police.
Police gave him a ticket for driving without a licence and helmet. He received the ticket, popped it in his mouth and swallowed it with a drink of water.
Police locked the front wheel of his motorcycle and tried to handcuff him but to no avail. Finally, he agreed to enter the police station for prosecution.
Vocabulary
- checkpoint: a place where people are stopped and questioned and vehicles are examined, especially at a border between two countries - ด่านตรวจ
- crash helmet (noun): a hat made of very strong material and worn when riding a motorcycle to protect the head - หมวกกันกระแทก
- detain: to keep someone in a police station or prison and not allow them to leave - กักตัว ควบคุมตัวหรือฝากขัง
- driving licence: the card you get after taking a test that gives you legal permission to drive a car -
- handcuff: to put handcuffs (two metal rings joined by a short chain which lock around a prisoner's wrists ) on someone - ใส่กุญแจมือ
- prosecution: the process of accusing someone of a crime and asking a court of law to judge them - การดำเนินคดีตามกฎหมาย
- swallow: to make food or drink go from your mouth down through your throat and into your stomach - กลืน
- ticket: an official notice that orders you to pay a fine because you have done something illegal while driving or parking your car - ใบสั่ง สำหรับผู้กระทำผิดกฎจราจร
- to no avail: without success - อย่างไร้ผล