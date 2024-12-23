Birthday kids lose parents when customer shoots up restaurant
published : 23 Dec 2024 at 14:01
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Assawin Pakkawan
A boy celebrating his birthday and his young sister lost both their parents when a customer annoyed by a waiter fired several shots inside the busy restaurant, in Songkhla on Sunday night.
The shooting occurred at Khrua Paowana restaurant on Nuan Kaew Uthit Road about 10pm on Sunday.
According to eyewitnesses, the gunman was Akarapon Pamchamnong, a 50-year-old defence volunteer of Hat Yai district, police said.
He came to the restaurant alone to drink. After a while, he stepped outside to smoke on the roadside. A waiter who thought that he had finished drinking cleared the table.
When Mr Akarapon saw that, he became annoyed and argued with the waiter and the restaurant owner and then drove away.
He later returned, resumed the argument, drew out a gun and fired it repeatedly.
Two customers were killed - Sitthipong Siriphan, 48, and his wife Orachon Ieankham, 45, both shot in the head.
The couple had brought their young children to the restaurant for a birthday party for their 12-year-old son. The boy was unhurt but his younger sister suffered a wound to her head.
Two other people were wounded.
The gunman surrendered to police.
Vocabulary
- annoyed: feeling slightly angry or impatient - รู้สึกรำคาญใจ
- argue: to speak angrily to somebody because you disagree with them; to give reasons why you think that something is right/wrong, true/not true, etc, especially to persuade people that you are right - โต้เถียง, โต้แย้ง, เถียง, อ้างเหตุผล
- defence: military; the army, navy and air force combined -
- eyewitness: someone who sees something happen - พยานในเหตุการณ์
- surrender: to give yourself up - ยอมจำนน
- volunteer (noun): someone who is not paid for the work that they do; someone who does something willingly without being required to - อาสาสมัคร
- wound: an injury in which your skin or flesh is damaged - บาดแผล