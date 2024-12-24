Hong Kong tourist fights Phuket taxi drivers
published : 24 Dec 2024 at 13:36
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Achadthaya Chuenniran
A Hong Kong man was taken to hospital to "calm down" after brawling with taxi drivers outside the Phuket airport terminal, police said.
Police said on Monday that Keith Poon, 35, had mental issues and regularly took medication.
Mr Poon arrived in Phuket on Dec 17 and on Sunday reported the loss of his passport to police at Sakhu.
He was given a temporary travel document on Monday and he had gone to the airport to catch his flight home when the dispute occurred.
Police were called to the scene outside the terminal, where a highly agitated Mr Poon was fighting with taxi drivers and other people. They restrained him and took him to Thalang Hospital to "calm down".
Vocabulary
- agitated (adj): anxious and nervous - ปั่นป่วน, กระวนกระวายใจ, ตื่นเต้น
- brawl: to fight in a rough, noisy, uncontrolled way - ทะเลาะกัน,วิวาท
- dispute: a serious disagreement - การโต้เถียง, ความขัดแย้ง
- document: a paper or set of papers with written or printed information, especially of an official type - เอกสาร
- issue: a problem that needs to be considered - ประเด็น
- medication: a medicine, or a set of medicines or drugs used to improve a particular condition or illness - ยารักษาโรค
- mental: connected with or happening in the mind; involving the process of thinking - เกี่ยวกับจิตใจ
- restrain: to stop somebody/something from doing something, often, but not always, by using physical force - กักขัง, ยับยั้ง, จำกัด