Easy news

New speed limits for Bangkok drivers

published : 25 Dec 2024 at 07:56

writer: Gary Boyle

ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters

Motorists cross Ratchathewi intersection on Phaya Thai Road in Bangkok on Nov 9, 2024. (Photo: Apichart Jinakul)

The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has set a new maximum speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour for most roads in the city, exempting major thoroughfares, and 50kph near the Grand Palace, effective immediately. 

The MPB said the new regulation, published in Royal Gazette on Monday, would improve traffic discipline and reduce road accidents in residential areas. It took effect on Tuesday.

The new 60kph speed limit applies to all but 13 major roads. The exempt roads are:

    Vibhavadi Rangsit Road

    Bang Na-Trat Road

    Srinakarin Road

    Phahon Yothin Roa

    Ram Intra Road

    Ratchaphruek Road

    Baromratchonnanee Road

    Kanlapaphruek Road

    Rom Klao Road 

    Suwinthawong Road

    Chaengwattana Road

    Rama III Road

    Srinakarin-Rom Klao Road (new)

On the following 10 roads close to the Palace the speed limit is now 50kph, with an additional "no honking of horns" rule:

    Ratchadamnoen Nai Road

    Na Phra That Road

    Prachan Road

    Na Phra Lan Road

    Sanam Chai Road

    Kalayana Maitri Road

    Thai Wang Road

    Maha Rat Road

    Rachini Road

    Setthakan Road

On roads where the posted speed limit is already 45kph, this limit still applies.  

Vocabulary

  • discipline: the ability to control your actions - วินัย  
  • exempt: not affected by something - ได้รับการยกเว้น
  • honk: to make a loud noise using a horn - บีบแตร
  • limit: the greatest or smallest amount of something that is allowed - ขีดจำกัด
  • regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - กฎระเบียบ
  • residential area: a place where people live - เขตที่อยู่อาศัย
  • royal gazette: a royal publication begun in 1858 by King Mongkut (Rama IV) as the official way of announcing news laws, decrees, ministerial proclamations, etc. - ราชกิจจานุเบกษา
  • took effect: began to be used or required - ส่งผล
