New speed limits for Bangkok drivers
published : 25 Dec 2024 at 07:56
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The Metropolitan Police Bureau (MPB) has set a new maximum speed limit of 60 kilometres per hour for most roads in the city, exempting major thoroughfares, and 50kph near the Grand Palace, effective immediately.
The MPB said the new regulation, published in Royal Gazette on Monday, would improve traffic discipline and reduce road accidents in residential areas. It took effect on Tuesday.
The new 60kph speed limit applies to all but 13 major roads. The exempt roads are:
Vibhavadi Rangsit Road
Bang Na-Trat Road
Srinakarin Road
Phahon Yothin Roa
Ram Intra Road
Ratchaphruek Road
Baromratchonnanee Road
Kanlapaphruek Road
Rom Klao Road
Suwinthawong Road
Chaengwattana Road
Rama III Road
Srinakarin-Rom Klao Road (new)
On the following 10 roads close to the Palace the speed limit is now 50kph, with an additional "no honking of horns" rule:
Ratchadamnoen Nai Road
Na Phra That Road
Prachan Road
Na Phra Lan Road
Sanam Chai Road
Kalayana Maitri Road
Thai Wang Road
Maha Rat Road
Rachini Road
Setthakan Road
On roads where the posted speed limit is already 45kph, this limit still applies.
Vocabulary
- discipline: the ability to control your actions - วินัย
- exempt: not affected by something - ได้รับการยกเว้น
- honk: to make a loud noise using a horn - บีบแตร
- limit: the greatest or smallest amount of something that is allowed - ขีดจำกัด
- regulation: an official rule that controls the way that things are done - กฎระเบียบ
- residential area: a place where people live - เขตที่อยู่อาศัย
- royal gazette: a royal publication begun in 1858 by King Mongkut (Rama IV) as the official way of announcing news laws, decrees, ministerial proclamations, etc. - ราชกิจจานุเบกษา
- took effect: began to be used or required - ส่งผล