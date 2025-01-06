Pattaya nightclub raided, 39 patrons busted for drug use
published : 6 Jan 2025 at 07:17
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
Police raided a nightclub on Pattaya's Walking Street early Sunday morning for staying open beyond legal operating hours and found traces of drug abuse among customers.
A team of 100 police and officials stormed into Club Panda at 3.30am and found more than 300 Thai and foreign customers inside, many dancing to music. Alcohol was still being served after the 2am closing time. Most of the foreign customers were Chinese.
The raid followed the incident on Dec 27 when a Chinese customer was assaulted and badly injured by the club’s guards. The injured man is still in hospital.
Staff were ordered to turn off the music and turn on the lights. Officials separated the customers by gender, checked their identification documents and conducted urine tests on them. Thirty-nine people, twenty of them women, tested positive for drugs and taken to a police station.
The club manager was charged with staying open and selling alcoholic drinks after hours. Officials did not find drugs and other illegal items inside the club.
Vocabulary
- assault (verb): to attack someone violently, either physically or in some other way, e.g., smell - ทำร้ายร่างกาย, ทำร้าย
- busted: arrested, especially for offences relating to drugs, gambling, etc. - ถูกจับ, โดนจับกุม
- gender: the fact of being either male or female. The term is also used more broadly to denote a range of identities that do not correspond to established ideas of male and female. - เพศ
- officials: people who have the power to make decisions or enforce the law - เจ้าหน้าที่ผู้มีอำนาจ
- patron: a customer; someone who uses a particular entertainment place, hotel, restaurant, etc. - ลูกค้า
- raid (noun): a short (surprise) attack on an enemy or group - การจู่โจม,การโจมตี, การบุกเข้า
- storm: to use force to enter a place and take control of it - บุกกระหน่ำ
- test positive: to show in a medical test that a particular virus, bacteria, disease is present in the body - ตรวจพบว่าติดเชื้อ
- urine: liquid waste passed from your body - น้ำปัสสาวะ