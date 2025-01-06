Child cheats death as elephant stumbles

The woman handler carries the young girl towards the elephant's belly. (Screenshot)

A young elephant startled by a girl's hat almost fell onto the child as she was being guided under its belly for good luck at a market in the eastern province of Sa Kaeo on Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at Wong Wiang market in Khao Chakan district shortly after 4pm on Sunday.

Security camera footage showed a couple inviting people to pass under the belly of their elephant for good luck.

A woman paid them to guide her and three young children beneath the elephant.

The handler began leading the first child, a girl, under the elephant. The woman was to follow with the two other children. The first girl’s hat was knocked off as she passed underneath, hitting the animal's raised front foot and startling it.

The elephant lost its balance and almost fell onto the handler and the young girl underneath. The elephant used its hind leg to kick away the woman and the girl.

The mahout on the elephant’s neck was able to calm it down and the elephant then picked up the hat, which was returned to the girl.