Phuket airport Subway denies overcharging customer

Subway store in the departure lounge on the third floor of the International Terminal at Phuket International Airport. (Screenshot)

Phuket International Airport has responded to claims of overcharging at its Subway store after a customer raised concerns on social media.

On Wednesday, a TikTok user named Naynaysully shared a video expressing outrage over a £72 charge for three sandwiches, writing: "What in the scamming hell is going on here? Avoid Phuket airport."

The video showed Subway staff in the departure lounge of the International Terminal confronting the customer, who refused to pay. Airport police and security guards were called to the scene.

The post received over 4 million views in two days, drawing mixed reactions.

Some criticised the prices as too expensive, while others urged the customer to show a receipt, to which she replied that she had not received one.

Other commenters pointed out that prices are typically higher at airports and that they were clearly displayed at the store.

In response, the airport's Facebook page issued a statement on Thursday clarifying the store's pricing.

Airport management confirmed that the Subway store displays its prices clearly.

A photo shared by the airport indicated the customer's order totalled 3,152 baht, leading some to suggest a possible miscommunication between the staff and the customer, as her claims did not match what was shown.

The customer said in another video posted on TikTok that she ended up paying 1,500 baht and received part of her order before departing for her flight.