33 Chinese tourists saved from sinking boat off Phuket

The Ameray 888 catamaran sinks off Phuket on Monday afternoon. (Photo: Marine Department)

Thirty-three Chinese tourists were safely rescued from a sinking catamaran off Phuket on Monday afternoon.

The Phuket office of the Marine Department was informed that the catamaran, named Ameray 888, sunk about 1.6 nautical miles north of Koh Racha Yai at 12.30pm. Koh Racha Yai is located to the south of Phuket.

According to the catamaran manager the boat was leaving Koh Racha Yai for Koh Hey with 33 Chinese tourists on board when a glass window on its right side became detached and water flowed in.

The catamaran sank in about 20 minutes. The Chinese tourists, a tour guide and an apprentice – all wearing life vests – were rescued safely from the water by nearby boats.

Marine officials were investigating the cause of the incident.