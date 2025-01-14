Turkish man tied up and robbed in Pattaya
published : 14 Jan 2025 at 12:34
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Chaiyot Pupattanapong
A Turkish man was tied up and robbed in a condominium room in Pattaya early on Tuesday morning.
A security guard said Masis Erkol, 36, hopped from his room on the fifth floor seeking help. His hands were fastened behind him with handcuffs and cable ties and his ankles bound with wire.
The robbery happened at a condominium building in Soi Wat Bun Kanchanaram and was reported to Pattaya police about 3.36am.
The man told police that three men held and tied him up. They forced him to transfer a large amount of cryptocurrency to a wallet and also stole his computer.
Police said it was likely Mr Erkol knew his attackers because the condominium had a good security system. The building's name was not given.
Vocabulary
- ankle: the part at the bottom of your leg where your foot joins your leg - ข้อเท้า
- cryptocurrency (noun): one of a number of currencies used as digital cash without involving the banking system -
- fasten (verb): to fix or place something in a particular position, so that it will not move - มัด, รัด, คาด
- handcuffs: two metal rings joined by a short chain which lock around a prisoner's wrists on someone - กุญแจมือ
- hopped: jumped - กระโดดขาเดียว
- wires (noun): metal in the form of thin threads - สายโลหะ