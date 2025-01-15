Phuket jet ski collision kills Chinese tourist
published : 15 Jan 2025 at 08:54
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Post Reporters
One Chinese tourist was killed and another is in hospital after their rented jet skis collided off Phuket on Tuesday.
According to local media reports on the resort island, the incident involving two men from Henan province occurred off Patong beach at around 1.45pm. The victim was rushed to Patong Hospital where he died of his injuries.
A woman who had been with the two men and rented a third jet ski was uninjured, police said.
The cause of the incident was being investigated.
It was the second incident involving Chinese tourists near Phuket in just two days.
On Monday, a catamaran carrying 33 Chinese and 5 crew members capsized off the coast of Koh Racha north of Phuket.
All those on board were rescued with no casualties.
Vocabulary
- capsize: (of a boat or other object) to turn over in the water - คว่ำ, พลิกคว่ำ
- casualty (noun): victim; someone/ something that has been harmed, injured or killed as the result of a bad event such as a disaster or crime (casualties: the number of dead or injured) - เหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย; จำนวนคนตายหรือได้รับบาดเจ็บ
- catamaran (noun): a fast sailing boat with two hulls - เรือใบที่มีลำเรือสองลำ
- collide: (especially of moving objects) to hit something violently - ชน,กระแทก
- collision: an accident in which a vehicle or person that is moving crashes into something - การชนประสานงา
- incident: something that happens, usually something bad - เหตุการณ์
- injury (noun): physical damage done to a person or a part of their body - อาการบาดเจ็บ
- occurred (verb): happened - เกิดขึ้น
- rescue: to save a person or animal from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ช่วยชีวิต