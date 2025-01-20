Foreigners die after music festival in Phuket

The venue for the Electric Daisy Carnival Thailand 2025 in Phuket (photo supplied)

Two foreign visitors died after attending a world-renowned electric dance music festival in Phuket on Saturday night.

Both foreigners, an American and a Canadian, passed out at the Electric Daisy Carnival Thailand 2025 music festival in Thalang district Saturday night.

According to police, Canadian Sharfaraz Maqbul Ahmed, 28, was brought to Thalang Hospital at 8.50pm on Saturday. On arrival he was unconscious but still had a pulse.

Hospital staff then tried to resuscitate him but he was pronounced dead at 9.26pm on Saturday.

American Minh Nguyen Quang Phan, 32, was taken from the music festival venue to Thalang Hospital at 11.35pm on Saturday. Resuscitation attempts failed and he was pronounced dead at 12.30am on Sunday.

Police and staff of Thalang Hospital could not immediately identify the cause of the deaths. The bodies will be examined at Vachiraphuket Hospital.