Unsafe air covers Thailand again
published : 21 Jan 2025 at 10:45
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
Unsafe levels of ultrafine dust were reported in 70 of the 77 provinces on Tuesday, with the worst air pollution detected in Greater Bangkok.
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Gistda) reported at 7am that PM2.5 was at red (hazardous-to-health) levels in 27 provinces, mostly in the middle of the country.
The highest level of PM2.5 recorded over the preceding 24 hours was 144.8 microgrammes per cubic metre of in Samut Sakhon province, west of Bangkok, followed by 125.1µg/m³ in Bangkok.
The government-set safe threshold is 37.5µg/m³.
Safe air was reported in seven provinces. Three of them - Phangnga (32.2µg/m³), Surat Thani (32.1) and Chumphon (29.7) – had moderate air quality.
Four others had good air quality - Krabi (24.9), Chiang Rai (24.6), Chiang Mai (21.4) and Mae Hong Son (12.4).
Forty-three other provinces faced orange levels (starting to affect health) of PM2.5 ranging from 37.7 to 75µg/m³.
Vocabulary
- dust: very small pieces of dirt that cover surfaces inside buildings like a powder - ฝุ่น
- hazardous: dangerous, especially to people’s health or safety - ที่เป็นอันตราย
- moderate: neither very great nor very small in strength, size, amount or degree - ระดับปานกลาง
- pollution (noun): contaminated, when something has been made dirty, poisonous, unpleasant to see or smell and possibly dangerous to health - การทำให้เป็นมลพิษ, การทำให้สกปรก, ภาวะมลพิษ, สภาวะมลพิษ, มลภาวะเป็นพิษ, สภาพเป็นพิษ, ความสกปรก
- precede: to happen before something or come before something/somebody in order - มาก่อน, อยู่หน้า, นำหน้า
- threshold: the level or point at which you start to experience something, or at which something starts to happen - จุดเริ่มของประสบการณ์หรือเหตุการณ์ใหม่ๆ
- ultrafine: made up of extremely small pieces -