Schools close as air quality falls

Several schools across the capital have been forced to close as PM2.5 pollution across the city continued to increase to unhealthy levels.

Nong Khaem district in particular reported very high concentrations of PM2.5 pollutants, reaching 77.8 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³) at 12.30pm on Monday -- over twice the limit for "safe" exposure over a 24-hour period set by the Pollution Control Department, at 37.5µg/m³.

As a result, two schools in the district were told to close on Monday.

Wat Udom Rangsi School, which has 2,152 students, will reopen on Thursday if the situation improves, while Pracha Bamrung School, which has 1,151 students, will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday if the air quality gets better.

For the time being, both schools will conduct all classes online.

Four more schools in the district will be ordered to shift to online learning on Tuesday to protect their students from the worsening pollution, an official said.

Meanwhile, in Rat Burana district, Wat Bangpakok School was also told to close its doors on Monday because of the drop in air quality. The school will be allowed to reopen on Wednesday if the air quality improves.

To help combat the fine dust pollution, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration is urging residents to work from home and switch to public transportation.