Students burned by teacher's science experiment

Students' heads are seen bandaged after they burned during a science experiment in Thailand's Phetchabun province, on Tuesday. (Photo: Phetchabun online news Facebook page)

Four boys in Phetchabun were injured by sparks while they were watching a teacher’s science experiment using engine oil that had accidentally been mixed with gasoline.

The incident occurred on Tuesday at Na Chaliang Pittayakom School, a Petchabun online news Facebook page reported.

The teacher in charge of the experiment, identified as Lerkchai, said he had used engine oil in a stove that was typical DIY equipment. Engine oil typically does not catch fire.

Mr Lerkchai believed that the oil container had previously been used to store flammable petrol, causing sparks when he poured the liquid into the equipment.

Four students standing close to the activity suffered burns to their faces and bodies. They were rushed to hospital for treatment and later released, online media reported.

The incident was shared online, drawing many comments from netizens hoping the boys recover soon. Several other students present during the experiment commented, saying it was an accident and not the teacher’s fault.

The school director said that the incident happened during a science class for Grade 8 students. The teacher took immediate action to help the injured students and informed their parents. He later visited them to follow up on their recovery.