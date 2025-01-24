Bangkok ranked 4th among most polluted cities worldwide

Bangkok high-rises are obscured by hazardous smog as they were seen from atop of Golden Mount on Thursday. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

Bangkok on Friday was ranked as the fourth worst city in the world for air quality, according to the latest data from Swiss-based IQAir, as toxic haze continues to affect the capital and other provinces in the country.

The air quality index in Bangkok reached 188 as of 9.40am.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) declared 48 of its 50 districts as red (hazardous-to-health) zones, with PM2.5 levels averaging 88.4 microgrammes per cubic metre (µg/m³).

Nong Khaem was the most affected district, with PM2.5 levels at 108 as it recorded PM2.5 at 108µg/m³, followed by Khan Na Yao, Min Buri, Thawi Watthana and Lak Si.

City Hall reiterated to all residents to work from home if possible and to avoid outdoor activities at this time, as they could pose health hazards.

Air pollution forced the closure of more than 350 schools in Bangkok on Friday, authorities said

The northern province of Chiang Mai also faced pollution issues, ranking 23rd with an air quality index of 127µg/m³.

The government-set safe threshold is 37.5µg/m³.

In Southeast Asia, only Ho Chi Minh City has worse pollution than Bangkok. Other cities in the region that made the top 10 include Phnom Penh, ranked fifth, and Hanoi, ranked seventh.