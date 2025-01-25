PM orders week of free public transport to combat PM2.5

Fine dust blankets Bang Sue district of Bangkok on Jan 9, 2025. (Photo: Pornprom Sarttarpai)

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra has ordered free public transport in Bangkok for one week, starting today, in response to worsening air pollution as dust levels have surged across all districts of the capital.

The Transport Minister said on Friday that the prime minister wanted the ministry and other agencies to address the high levels of PM2.5 in Bangkok.

From Jan 25 to 31, people will be given free services on buses and electric trains, the minister said.

The government has a plan to compensate the operators providing free transport during this period, with about 140 million baht allocated for the purpose, pending cabinet approval.

The ministry has also set up eight checkpoints in the capital to monitor vehicle emissions. They are in front of Future Park Rangsit, Klong Toey Port, Chatuchak Park, KM 1 on Bang Na Road, Min Buri Waterworks Office on Suwinthawong Road, Bang Khunthian Highway Office on Rama II Road, and along Rangsit-Nakhon Nayok and Boromratchonnanee roads, in both inbound and outbound lanes.

Bangkok on Friday was ranked as the fourth worst city in the world for air quality, according to the latest data from Swiss-based IQAir.