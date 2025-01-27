Police to question motorcyclist who hit Korean on crossing

The moment when Kwanchai jumped the red light on Phaya Thai Road in Bangkok’s Ratchathewi district on Jan 23 and struck a Korean man walking on a zebra crossing. (Screenshot from dashboard cam footage)

The motorcyclist who hit a Korean tourist using a pedestrian crossing on Phaya Thai Road last week has been summonsed for police questioning on Tuesday.

The accident happened at the same spot a woman doctor was killed by a speeding motorbike in 2022.

The motorcyclist, identified only as Kwanchai, is expected to face charges of reckless driving and negligence.

Police said on Monday that the questioning of Mr Kwanchai had been delayed because he sustained minor injuries in the accident.

Dashboard cam footage from a car showed Mr Kwanchai drove a motorcycle with a pillion passenger through a red traffic light and hit a 68-year-old Korean man using a crossing on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district on the evening of Jan 23.

The man fell to the ground unconscious and was taken to Phyathai 1 Hospital.

Three years ago on the same pedestrian crossing, Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul was run down and killed by off-duty policeman driving a Ducati superbike on Jan 21, 2022. That incident sparked national outrage.

Police said Mr Kwanchai’s blood alcohol test was negative.