Police to question motorcyclist who hit Korean on crossing
published : 27 Jan 2025 at 13:32
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
The motorcyclist who hit a Korean tourist using a pedestrian crossing on Phaya Thai Road last week has been summonsed for police questioning on Tuesday.
The accident happened at the same spot a woman doctor was killed by a speeding motorbike in 2022.
The motorcyclist, identified only as Kwanchai, is expected to face charges of reckless driving and negligence.
Police said on Monday that the questioning of Mr Kwanchai had been delayed because he sustained minor injuries in the accident.
Dashboard cam footage from a car showed Mr Kwanchai drove a motorcycle with a pillion passenger through a red traffic light and hit a 68-year-old Korean man using a crossing on Phaya Thai Road in Ratchathewi district on the evening of Jan 23.
The man fell to the ground unconscious and was taken to Phyathai 1 Hospital.
Three years ago on the same pedestrian crossing, Dr Waraluck Supawatjariyakul was run down and killed by off-duty policeman driving a Ducati superbike on Jan 21, 2022. That incident sparked national outrage.
Vocabulary
- blood (noun): the red liquid that flows through the bodies of humans and animals - เลือด
- dashboard: the part of the car in front of the driver that the steering wheel of a car is attached to; front console; control panel - แผงหน้าปัดรถยนต์, แผงหน้าปัด
- negative (adj): showing no signs of being infected by a particular virus, bacteria, etc. - ทางลบ
- negligence: when you do not give enough care or attention to someone or something - ความประมาท, ความไม่เอาใจใส่
- outrage: extreme anger - ความโกรธอย่างรุนแรง
- pedestrian crossing: zebra crossing, crosswalk - ทางม้าลาย, ทางขีดเส้นดำสลับขาว เป็นที่ให้คนเดินข้ามถนน
- reckless: not thinking about the possible bad effects of your actions - สะเพร่า
- summon: to officially order someone to come to a place - เรียกตัว
- sustain: to experience, injury, damage, loss, etc. - ประสบกับ (ความสูญเสีย การเจ็บป่วย)
- unconscious : in a sleeplike condition, usually from an illness or injury - หมดสติ
