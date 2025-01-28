Police raids target Chinese criminal ownership of tourist villas

Policemen question a maid while searching a villa during their raids in Chon Buri on Sunday. (Police photo)

Police have raided several businesses in Chon Buri province, including poolside villas, as they expand their investigation into illicit Chinese businesses providing accommodation for Chinese visitors.

Officers on Sunday searched five properties, including villas housing Chinese tourists, as part of Operation Dragon Slayer.

The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that illicit Chinese businesses, including call-scam gangs, were investing profits in places of accommodation that were rented out to Chinese visitors.

The listed buyers were companies registered for organised tour packages and related business. Their Chinese clients paid in cash, foreign currencies and digital money.

Police said the searched villas were valued at more than 20 million baht. They did not name them.

Investigators have found proxy owners registered for more than 40 companies, fronting for the Chinese owners.