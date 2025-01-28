Police raids target Chinese criminal ownership of tourist villas
published : 28 Jan 2025 at 08:11
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Wassayos Ngamkham
Police have raided several businesses in Chon Buri province, including poolside villas, as they expand their investigation into illicit Chinese businesses providing accommodation for Chinese visitors.
Officers on Sunday searched five properties, including villas housing Chinese tourists, as part of Operation Dragon Slayer.
The raids were part of an ongoing investigation into allegations that illicit Chinese businesses, including call-scam gangs, were investing profits in places of accommodation that were rented out to Chinese visitors.
The listed buyers were companies registered for organised tour packages and related business. Their Chinese clients paid in cash, foreign currencies and digital money.
Police said the searched villas were valued at more than 20 million baht. They did not name them.
Investigators have found proxy owners registered for more than 40 companies, fronting for the Chinese owners.
Vocabulary
- allegations (noun): accusations - ข้อกล่าวหา
- dragon (noun): a large dangerous creature in old stories that breathes fire and has wings and long pointed tale - มังกร
- illicit: against the law - ผิดกฎหมาย
- operation: a planned activity involving a lot of people, especially soldiers or police officers - การปฏิบัติการ
- property: a building or buildings and the surrounding land - อสังหาริมทรัพย์
- proxy: a person or company who acts for another person or company - ตัวแทน
- raid (noun): a short (surprise) attack on an enemy or group - การจู่โจม,การโจมตี, การบุกเข้า
- slayer (noun): killer -
- villa: a house usually in the countryside or near the sea - บ้านพักตากอากาศ, บ้านพักของเศรษฐีในชนบท