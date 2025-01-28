Young soft-tennis player killed in car crash
published : 28 Jan 2025 at 14:49
writer: Gary Boyle
ORIGINAL SOURCE/WRITER: Online Reporters
A young soft tennis player was killed when a car ran into the back of the pickup truck she was travelling in on Sunday night in Sukhothai, leaving her family and the sport's fans devastated.
The accident happened about 11.30pm near a petrol station in Muang Sukhothai district.
The 10-year-old girl, Cheryada Dee-in, aka Janjao, was travelling in the back of the pickup, returning to her home in Sukhothai after competing in Pathum Thani province.
She was placed second in the female individual under-12 event.
A car ran into the back of the pickup causing the driver to lose control. The pickup hit two power poles, breaking them both, and then crashed into the wall of a roadside house, according to rescuers.
Janjao was thrown out of the pickup by the impact, landed on the house roof, broke through it and fell to the floor, rescuers said.
The old couple who own the house said they heard the crash outside and called the rescuers. They later found the girl’s body inside their home.
Janjao’s grandmother said Janjao was a lively girl and had liked and played sport since she was only 4 years old, winning various titles.
The Facebook page of the Soft Tennis Association of Thailand posted a condolences message, saying Jaojan's death was not only a loss for the family, but soft tennis had also lost a young athlete with a promising future.
Vocabulary
- condolences (noun): sympathy that you feel for somebody when a person in their family or that they know well has died; an expression of this sympathy - การแสดงความเสียใจต่อผู้อื่น
- devastated : upset and shocked - หมดหวัง, ตกตะลึง, สะเทือนใจ
- impact (noun): the force with which one object hits another - แรงกระแทก
- individual: a person considered separately rather than as part of a group - บุคคล
- pole: a long thin stick, or piece of wood or concrete, often used for holding or supporting something - เสา, หลัก, คาน
- promising: likely to be successful or very good - มีอนาคตดี,มีความหวัง
- rescuers (noun): people who save someone from a dangerous or unpleasant situation - ผู้ช่วยชีวิต
- roof (noun): the structure that covers or forms the top of a building or vehicle - หลังคา
- title (noun): the position of a winner in a sports or other competition - ตำแหน่งแชมป์