Bangkok to step up haze fight

Thick smog blankets Bangkok on Jan 23. (Photo: Jetjaras Na Ranong)

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) will ask the government to declare Bangkok as an air pollution control area as PM2.5 levels are expected to surge again over the next seven days.

Bangkok governor Chadchart Sittipunt said that when Bangkok is declared a pollution control area, he said, the BMA will be given more power to better handle haze pollution in the capital, allowing it to use the environment fund to combat the PM2.5 problem.

One measure is to ban non-registered six-wheeled trucks or larger ones from entering low-emission zones in the city's inner ring road system, also known as the Ratchadaphisek ring road.

A total of 259 security cameras equipped with AI technology are watching for trucks flouting the ban. He said more than 40,000 trucks have been registered so far. Those who defy the ban will face a fine of up to 2,000 baht.

The number of passengers using electric trains increased 50% last Saturday and Sunday as a result of the government's measure to offer free public transport as part of measures to combat haze pollution in Bangkok.

As a result, traffic along the roads where electric trains run, such as Phahon Yothin and Lat Phrao roads, declined by 15%, he said. From Jan 25 to Friday, people are being given free services on buses and electric trains.

PM2.5 levels are expected to increase over the next seven days starting on Thursday.